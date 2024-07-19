All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav

July 19, 2024, 8:57 a.m.

Water supply minister Pradeep Yadav has instructed the staff to arrange water distribution in Melamchi throughout the year.

After listening to the briefing of the Kathmandu Valley Water Supply and Sanitation Project, Melamchi sub-project-2 of the Project Implementation Directorate on Thursday, he gave this instruction to the staff.

He said, "We have to tear down the wrong comments about the Melamchi water project through work and work day and night to ensure that Melamchi water can be supplied to the people for 12 months." I am committed to this, I will do what needs to be done.

He said that he was serious about the complaints about Kathmandu Valley Water Supply Limited and asked the employees to work with high morale.

