Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Expresses Her Concern On Nepalese In Bangladesh

July 19, 2024, 8:05 p.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba on Friday took information from the Nepali Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari, about the latest developments there and the situation of Nepali students.

Minister Dr. Rana contacted Ambassador Bhandari over the phone today and inquired about the condition of Nepalese students and other Nepali citizens there.

According to the Secretariat of Foreign Minister Dr. Rana, he instructed Nepali people not to cause any inconvenience and to make necessary coordination for the environment to stay safely in their respective places.

Ambassador Bhandari informed that all Nepalis are safe there and they have been informed to stay safe, not to leave their place except for essential work and to follow the instructions of their campus administration.

Similarly, Ambassador Bhandari informed that the contact numbers of two embassy officials have been given to the Nepali students who are there in case of any difficulties and that the embassy is in constant contact with the administration of the college where Nepali students study. For the past few days, students have been demonstrating on the streets in Bangladesh.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

