KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials

KOICA Nepal Office conducted a pre-departure orientation program for 15 government officials from the Ministry of Health and Population on July 18, 2024 at KOICA Nepal Office.

The orientation program was organized under KOICA Capacity Improvement and Advancement for tomorrow (CIAT, a Fellowship Programme) which supports Ministry of Health and Population on “Capacity Building on Strengthening Health Emergency Coordination and Operation System in Nepal”. This new CIAT multiyear program, starting from this year 2024 and continuing until 2026, aims to train 45 government officials by 2026 from the Ministry of Health and Population in Health Emergency Coordination and Operations System of Nepal.

This capacity building training program is designed to enhance Nepal's health policy and system based on Korea's experiences. The program will take place in Korea from July 21 to August 3, 2024 and the officials will be departing to South Korea on July 20, 2024.

The orientation program aimed to ensure that the government officials are well-prepared for the cultural and societal differences they may encounter in South Korea. It equipped them with knowledge about Korean culture, intercultural communication skills, and academic expectations.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office, emphasized the importance of implementing and disseminating the knowledge gained in Korea to improve and strengthen the health services in Nepal.

Simultaneously in June 2024, 15 government officials from the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, including CTEVT, participated in a similar training program titled “Capacity Building of TVET Instructors on E-learning in Nepal”. Health, Education, Agriculture, Governance, Environment are few important sectors that KOICA focuses on implementing this CIAT program.

Since 1991, the KOICA fellowship program has supported over 2600 Nepali government officers through various programs, including Country Specific Programs, Multi Country Programs, and Scholarship programs. KOICA remains committed to supporting human resource development in Nepal via these kinds of programs.