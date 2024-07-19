Nepal Is A Special And Priority, Under tTe Neighbor First Policy: Indian Prime Minister Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his congratulatory message to the newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and expressed his hope that there will be more coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has mentioned in his message that due to the centuries-old culture, civilization and open borders between the two countries, strong relations have been established between the citizens of the two countries.

Noting that there has been significant progress in connectivity and energy between the two countries recently, he urged Nepal's Prime Minister Oli to share and cooperate in the overall development of the two countries.

Under India's 'neighbourhood first' policy, Nepal is a special and priority partner. We are committed to be steadfast partners in Nepal's economic development as well as prosperity by strengthening our partnership on matters of mutual benefit and finding new ways," Indian Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory and best wishes message said, "Our bilateral partnership will rise further and cooperation to fulfill the aspirations of the citizens of both countries. We look forward to working closely with assurance.'

The leadership and experience of the newly appointed Prime Minister Oli has expressed the belief that the relationship between the two friendly countries will be strengthened and the cooperation will move in a positive direction.