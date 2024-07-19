Nepal Is A Special And Priority, Under tTe Neighbor First Policy: Indian Prime Minister Modi

Nepal Is A Special And Priority, Under tTe Neighbor First Policy: Indian Prime Minister Modi

July 19, 2024, 6:07 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his congratulatory message to the newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and expressed his hope that there will be more coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has mentioned in his message that due to the centuries-old culture, civilization and open borders between the two countries, strong relations have been established between the citizens of the two countries.

Noting that there has been significant progress in connectivity and energy between the two countries recently, he urged Nepal's Prime Minister Oli to share and cooperate in the overall development of the two countries.

Under India's 'neighbourhood first' policy, Nepal is a special and priority partner. We are committed to be steadfast partners in Nepal's economic development as well as prosperity by strengthening our partnership on matters of mutual benefit and finding new ways," Indian Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory and best wishes message said, "Our bilateral partnership will rise further and cooperation to fulfill the aspirations of the citizens of both countries. We look forward to working closely with assurance.'

The leadership and experience of the newly appointed Prime Minister Oli has expressed the belief that the relationship between the two friendly countries will be strengthened and the cooperation will move in a positive direction.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Expresses Her Concern On Nepalese In Bangladesh
Jul 19, 2024
Nepali Students Are Safe In Dhaka
Jul 19, 2024
KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials
Jul 19, 2024
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav
Jul 19, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years
Jul 19, 2024

More on National

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Expresses Her Concern On Nepalese In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Nepali Students Are Safe In Dhaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 31 minutes ago
UNDP/MinErgy: An Inventive Approach To Clean Brick Kiln By Keshab Poudel 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 2 minutes ago
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 8 minutes ago

The Latest

Prachanda Outsmarted By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jul 19, 2024
Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
China's Communist Party Sets New Goal Of Completing Reform By 2029 By Agencies Jul 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
Chinese Ambassador Chen calls on DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.28,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75