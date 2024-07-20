Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province

July 20, 2024, 8:50 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and trough close to Southern Nepal, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

