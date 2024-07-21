Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's Swift Action Rescues 800 Nepali Students

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana has showcased the importance of a proactive and energetic minister during times of crisis. Just a few days after assuming office, Dr. Rana immediately took action to rescue Nepali students from Bangladesh.

Thanks to the quick response and proactive measures taken by Foreign Minister Dr. Rana, stranded Nepali students have begun returning home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that around 800 Nepali students have been successfully brought back to Nepal from Bangladesh, either by air or through land border crossings.

Under the leadership of the young and dynamic Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari, the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka has worked tirelessly to assist students in safely traveling from different parts of Bangladesh to Dhaka airport or nearby border points.

Foreign Minister Rana instructed Ambassador Bhandari to initiate the evacuation of Nepali students from various medical colleges in Dhaka on Saturday.

The embassy has been closely collaborating with universities, relevant authorities, and law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh.

The Government of Nepal is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Nepali students.

In line with Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's directives, the ministry has issued an urgent notice urging Nepali students, as well as their parents and relatives, to seek assistance online.

"Nepali students and their families facing difficulties due to recent events in Bangladesh are encouraged to fill out an online application form provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for necessary information, support, and assistance. The application can also be completed by family members residing in Nepal." Link https://legal.nepalconsular.gov.np/passport