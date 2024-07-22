222 Wildlife Rescued In Chitwan National Park, 76 died

July 22, 2024, 9:21 a.m.

In the last fiscal year 2080/81, 76 animals of fifteen species died in Chitwan National Park. Most of them are Chital. According to Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, information officer of the park, 24 chitals died last year due to dog attacks and 22 due to natural causes.

Likewise, 21 rhinos have died during that period. He said that 18 of them were due to natural causes, two were caused by poachers and the cause of one was unknown. Similarly, eight tigers have died due to natural causes. He said six Ratuas were found dead. All of them died of natural causes. Five elephants and four elephants died of natural causes.

Two watch crocodiles have died during this period. One is due to natural causes and the other is unexplained. Two crocodiles, two wild boars, one Laguna and two other animals died of natural causes, said Information Officer Tiwari.

He informed that 70 of the animals found dead were due to natural causes, two were due to poaching, two were attacked by dogs, and two were unexplained.

Last year, the park has rescued 222 animals. The largest number of rescued snakes is 141. Information officer Tiwari said that 33 snakes, 11 tigers and 11 crocodiles were rescued.

Six chitals, three rhinoceros, two each of wild boar, wild boar and leopard, one gold tortoise and one crocodile have been rescued. Information Officer Tiwari said that nine other animals were rescued. RSS

