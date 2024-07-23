Chinese Ambassador Calls On Home Minister Lekhak

Chinese Ambassador Calls On Home Minister Lekhak

July 23, 2024, 8:36 a.m.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song held a courtesy meeting with Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak. Chinese Ambassador Song reached the office of newly-appointed Minister Lekhak at Singha Durbar today to congratulate him.

Stating that the relations between Nepal and China had always been cordial, Minister Lekhak expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations would be further expanded and strengthened in the coming days.

Minister Lekhak, acknowledging China as an important development partner in the development of infrastructures in Nepal, extended his gratitude towards China for its support in the capacity enhancement of the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, Nepal as well as in Nepal's bid for development.

The Minister also reaffirmed Nepal's commitment to the One-China Principle and expressed Nepal's commitment towards not allowing any of its land to be used against its neighbouring countries, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Similarly, Chinese envoy Song believed that the friendly and diplomatic relations between Nepal and China would be further strengthened in the coming days.

He noted that there were many similarities between Nepal and China including cultural ones, the Ministry said.

On the occasion, he pledged to coordinate efforts with the government of Nepal in border management, combating cross-border crimes and protecting the citizens of both countries.

Furthermore, the Chinese envoy asserted that the government of China would provide the utmost support to Nepal to further strengthen the immigration administration.

