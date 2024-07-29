Japanese Parliamentarian Delegation Met President Paudel

Japanese Parliamentarian Delegation Met President Paudel

July 29, 2024, 8:47 p.m.

A delegation led by Takebe Arata, a Japanese parliamentarian, called on President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday.

In the meeting held at the Office of the President-Sheetal Niwas- on Monday, President Paudel said to the visiting Japanese delegation that Nepal had a suitable environment for investment in sectors such as hydropower, tourism and agriculture.

Apprising that the Government of Nepal had recently reformed the law to create an enabling environment for investment, the Head of the State urged the Japanese investors to consider investment in Nepal, according to the Secretariat of President Paudel.

Expressing his gratitude towards Japan's 'unconditional and selfless' support towards Nepal, he thanked for Japan's support, especially in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and health.

Mentioning that Nepal's relationship with Japan was culturally connected through the medium of Lord Buddha, the light of Asia, he viewed that the relationship between Nepal and Japan was strong at a people-to-people level as well.

He further asserted that the two countries shared a close bond due to the fact that both countries express the same voice in the international forums on political agendas such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law, stated the President's Secretariat.

Prez1cover.png

Furthermore, President Paudel expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Nepali students returning from Japan after learning skills there.

The Japanese delegation, on the occasion, drew the attention of President Paudel, towards enabling a favorable environment for the Japanese companies willing to invest in Nepal.

They shared that they were happy to meet Nepali students aspiring to travel to Japan for further studies who were eager to return home after learning skills there.

Arata, also Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Judicial Affairs, House of Representatives in Japan, said that the Japanese delegations suggested the government of Nepal for economic decentralization and for creating a favourable environment for such returnees to retain in Nepal and work here reports RSS.

