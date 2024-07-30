Krishna Prasad Oli Recommended As Ambassador To China

July 30, 2024, 8:28 a.m.

The government has recalled the Nepalese ambassador to China, Bishnupukar Shrestha.

A minister informed that the cabinet meeting held on Monday recalled Shrestha and recommended Krishna Prasad Oli in his place.

Chairman of the Shrestha Nepali Congress, close to the Maoist center, Sher Bahadur Deuba was appointed ambassador when he was the Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by Lokdarshan Regmi in America, Chandra Ghimire in Britain, Shivamaya Tumbahangfe in South Korea, Dr. in Malaysia. Netra Timalsina is recommended.

Similarly, a minister informed that it has been decided to continue Shankar Sharma as the Nepali ambassador to India.

Sharma was recalled by the Maoist-UML coalition government only last month. With the change in the power alliance, a new decision has been taken to continue Sharma, who was appointed on the recommendation of the Congress, in Delhi.

