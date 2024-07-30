Ministry Making Utmost Efforts For Safe Release Of Bipin Joshi: Foreign Minister Rana

July 30, 2024, 7:59 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba said that the Government of Nepal was making utmost efforts for the safe release of a Nepali student in Israel, supposedly under the control of the Hamas militant group.

Minister Rana shared this with the father of the missing Joshi, Mahananda Joshi, and his family members in a meeting held at the Ministry in Singha Durbar on Monday.

The family of missing Joshi appealed to the newly appointed Minister Rana to take initiatives for Bipin's release.

During the meeting, Minister Rana said that she received the information that Joshi was under the control of the Hamas group and was safe.

The Minister also informed the visiting family that they came to learn that all those taken under control by the Hamas group after the attack in Israel were safe and her Ministry was making utmost efforts for Joshi's release.

The Minister said that she recently took stock of Joshi from the Israeli Ambassador to Nepal and all those held by the Hamas group following the attack were safe, Minister Rana said the Israeli envoy as saying.

According to her, the Israeli Ambassador was also working on the release of Rana and assured that they were leaving no stone unturned for the safe release of Joshi.

"We hope that he will be released safely from the control of Hamas," she expressed her hope.

According to her, she has been working on this issue ever since she assumed the office. She also admitted that she has been urging all foreign ambassadors who come to meet her for their necessary support and effort for the release of Bipin Joshi.

She recalled the appeal made with the Qatari Emir during this visit to Nepal for taking initiatives for Joshi's release. According to her, her Ministry will make an appeal to the Qatari government for necessary support towards this.

Joshi, who is reportedly under the control of the Hamas group, has been out of touch since Hamas launched an attack on Israel last October.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

