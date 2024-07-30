Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Paid A Courtesy On Minister of Home Affairs Lekhak

Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Paid A Courtesy On Minister of Home Affairs Lekhak

July 30, 2024, 9:09 a.m.

Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Dr. Dr. Danielle Meuwly paid a courtesy call on Minister of Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak. In a meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, the Home Minister Lekhak said that Nepal and Switzerland have had strong bilateral relations since 1956.

He said that the visit of the President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel to Switzerland on May 29 for a bilateral meeting with the Swiss President has further strengthened the relationship between the two countries.

The home minister praised the Swiss cooperation in Nepal's peace process, saying that despite the geographical distance and different development levels, the two countries have maintained friendship, cooperation and mutual respect.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation has contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of Nepal. I believe that assistance will be available in the field of disaster management and climate change in the coming days," he said.

The Home Minister author hoped for cooperation with Switzerland in resources, partnership and technology to achieve the goal of upgrading Nepal from a low-income country by 2026 and becoming a middle-income country by 2030.

Ambassador Dr. Meuwly expressed interest in Nepal's transitional justice issues. She said that Switzerland will continue to support the implementation of transitional justice.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Krishna Prasad Oli Recommended As Ambassador To China
Jul 30, 2024
143 People Died In The Disaster, 47 Are Missing
Jul 30, 2024
Ministry Making Utmost Efforts For Safe Release Of Bipin Joshi: Foreign Minister Rana
Jul 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Bagmati Province, Karnali, Gandaki, Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces
Jul 30, 2024
Japanese Parliamentarian Delegation Met President Paudel
Jul 29, 2024

More on National

Krishna Prasad Oli Recommended As Ambassador To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
Ministry Making Utmost Efforts For Safe Release Of Bipin Joshi: Foreign Minister Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Japanese Parliamentarian Delegation Met President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 17 minutes ago
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Assures Japanese Support To Nepal’s Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
EU Ambassador To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Paid A Courtesy Call On Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
HELVETAS NEPAL’S RIVERBED FARMING: Shift From Overseas To Local Farming By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

143 People Died In The Disaster, 47 Are Missing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2024
Netanyahu Vows 'Severe Response To Hezbollah Attack' By Agencies Jul 30, 2024
Biden Calls For Supreme Court Reform By Agencies Jul 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Bagmati Province, Karnali, Gandaki, Sudur Paschim And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2024
Vipassana: An Inward Journey By Abhishekh Adhikari Jul 29, 2024
NEPAL: Net Exporter Of Electricity By Keshab Poudel Jul 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75