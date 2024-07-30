Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Paid A Courtesy On Minister of Home Affairs Lekhak

Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Dr. Dr. Danielle Meuwly paid a courtesy call on Minister of Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak. In a meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, the Home Minister Lekhak said that Nepal and Switzerland have had strong bilateral relations since 1956.

He said that the visit of the President of Nepal Ramchandra Paudel to Switzerland on May 29 for a bilateral meeting with the Swiss President has further strengthened the relationship between the two countries.

The home minister praised the Swiss cooperation in Nepal's peace process, saying that despite the geographical distance and different development levels, the two countries have maintained friendship, cooperation and mutual respect.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation has contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of Nepal. I believe that assistance will be available in the field of disaster management and climate change in the coming days," he said.

The Home Minister author hoped for cooperation with Switzerland in resources, partnership and technology to achieve the goal of upgrading Nepal from a low-income country by 2026 and becoming a middle-income country by 2030.

Ambassador Dr. Meuwly expressed interest in Nepal's transitional justice issues. She said that Switzerland will continue to support the implementation of transitional justice.