Bhojpur’s Irkhuwa River Flood Damaged Eight Bridges And Hydropower Projects

The flood of Irkhuwa river, which started from Thumlung river in Bhojpur, has caused great damage. According to Daulath Rai, President of Salpa Silicho Rural Municipality of Bhojpur, the flood has damaged 8 bridges and one hydroelectric project.

Two laborers working in the Irkhuwa river hydropower project in Bhojpur have gone missing due to the flood that occurred in the middle of the night. The missing persons are 26-year-old Shyam Kumar Tharu of Barabardia Rural Municipality-3 of Bardia and 30-year-old Ramesh Tharu of the same place.

According to District Administration Office Bhojpur Information Officer Krishna Bahadur Basnet, 3 people were swept away by the flood that occurred in the river around 1:00 in the night.

While one of them managed to escape, 2 people lost contact. The team has been mobilized at the scene. More details are yet to come, he said.

According to President Rai, the flood has damaged the local Bagwalung suspension bridge, Dovane suspension bridge, Nagdah suspension bridge, Gothebazar suspension bridge, Tavutar suspension bridge, Nagdah concrete bridge under construction, Tavutar concrete bridge and Gaudeni concrete bridge.

Similarly, Chairman Rai has informed that the flood of Irkhuwa River completely damaged the Irkhuwa Hydropower being built there. He said that 3 other hydropower plants were also damaged due to flood. "The settlements on the banks of the river have been affected", he said.