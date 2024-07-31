Japanese Parliament Members Paid Four Day Visit To Nepal

Four members of the House of Representatives of Japan, led by TAKEBE Arata, Chair of the Standing Committee on Judicial Affairs, visited Nepal from July 27 to 30, 2024.

The Delegation team also include MAKIHARA Hideki, MICHISHITA Daiki, and OGUCHI Yoshinori. It was the first high-level visit from Japan after the establishment of the new cabinet of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 14, 2024.

During their visit, they paid courtesy calls on Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal, Prakash Man Singh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Urban Development, Sharad Singh Bhandari, Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security, and Dr. Arzu Rana, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and discussed various aspects of the Japan-Nepal bilateral relations, including the people-to-people exchanges, Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) Program and Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), economic cooperation and investment.

The Delegation also had a meeting with the Nepal Japan Parliamentary Friendship League, led by Dr. Narayan Khadka, followed by the luncheon hosted by the League.

The Delegation also visited various entities in Kathmandu to observe the education and training of the young Nepali before they travel to Japan for their study or work.

At the Nepal Japan Sewa Center, the Empowering Asia Language and Culture Center, the Japantown and the DN International and Kantipur Japanese Language Center, the MPs met many hard-working young Nepali students and workers and were very impressed by the enthusiastic atmosphere.