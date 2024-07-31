National Security Adviser Shankardas Bairagi has resigned from the post. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 24.

After Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his intention not to hold the post of National Security Advisor, he was assured to be promoted as an ambassador.

Based on that, Bairagi submitted his resignation on July 9. However, when the names of 19 ambassadors were recommended, he did not participate. But Bairagi has said that he has resigned due to his personal reasons. "I resigned for my own reasons, I resigned because I want to do self-study and other personal work," he said.

Bairagi, who became the Chief Secretary after becoming the Foreign Secretary, was appointed as the National Security Adviser on May 32, 2080, with a tenure of three months. His office was fixed in the office of the National Security Council.