Nepal Police Says 145 Died In Flood And Landslide

Aug. 1, 2024, 8:35 a.m.

A total of 145 people have died in floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rain in various parts of the country.

According to Nepal Police Spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, since the monsoon began on June 10 two people died in Kathmandu Valley, 24 in Koshi Province, six in Madhes, 29 in Bagmati, 42 in Gandaki, 24 in Lumbini, eight in Karnali and 10 in Sudurpaschim Province.

Likewise, during the period 10 people were injured in Kathmandu valley, 37 in Koshi, 10 people in Madhes, nine in Bagmati, 34 in Gandaki province, nine in Lumbini, 51 in Karnali and 14 people in Sudurpaschim province.

Furthermore, three people were rescued in Kathmandu valley, 49 in Koshi, 14 in Gandaki, two in Karnali and five in Sudurpaschim province. According to police, 47 people have gone missing in Koshi, 42 in Bagmati, two in Gandaki and one person in Karnali province.

A total of 184 houses have been submerged due to floods while 248 houses, 88 sheds, 43 bridges, two schools and two government offices were damaged.

Likewise, 672 cattle-heads have period in the disaster. A total of 4,063 households were displaced due to the disaster during that period, said Spokesperson DIG Karki reports .

