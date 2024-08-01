Prime Minister's request to the Swiss Ambassador to increase foreign investment in Nepal

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has requested the government of Switzerland to support the economic development and prosperity of Nepal by bringing in more direct foreign investors.

Prime Minister Oli said that foreign aid will be a catalyst for the development of Nepal with Swiss Ambassador to Nepal Dr. Danielle Meuwly, who came to the Prime Minister's residence Baluwatar today for a courtesy meeting. He mentioned that the practice of Switzerland has been established for the development of an inclusive democratic structure and said that the government of Nepal is trying to strengthen democracy and make the state structure accountable to the people of the country.

Prime Minister Oli expressed the government's commitment to take necessary corrective actions to increase foreign direct investment and noted the enthusiastic participation of 50 countries in the recently concluded Nepal Investment Conference. He expressed his expectation of increased cooperation from development partners as Nepal aims to upgrade from an underdeveloped country by 2026 and become a middle-income country by 2030.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Oli thanked the government of Switzerland for its continuous support in the development of Nepal, support in the prevention of Covid-19 and cooperation and harmony in the peace process. Prime Minister Oli recalled the visit of President Ramchandra Poudel to Switzerland last July and his participation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos in 2019 when he was the Prime Minister and said that such high-level visits and exchange of meetings will add a new dimension to mutual relations.

Ambassador Dr. Danielle Meuwly congratulated and wished Prime Minister Oli for the success of his tenure and assured that the two sides would continue mutual benefit and cooperation. Prime Minister Oli's Chief Private Secretary Rajesh Bajracharya, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others participated in the meeting.