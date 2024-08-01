Southern India Landslides Kill Over 150

In Southern India, rescue workers are struggling to search for people trapped by Tuesday's landslides, which local authorities say have killed more than 150 people. But with more heavy rainfall forecast, they are racing against time to save as many lives as possible.

Torrential rainfall caused the landslides early Tuesday morning in the mountainous area of Kerala state.

One survivor said it was around 1:40 a.m. of Tuesday when he heard a loud sound. He added he quickly came out of his house and saw a mountain collapsing just 30 meters away.

The Indian military has been conducting evacuation operations. It has released rescue work footage, such as survivors crossing a muddy river on a log. But local media outlets say many villagers are still missing, and the death toll could rise further.