Southern India Landslides Kill Over 150

Southern India Landslides Kill Over 150

Aug. 1, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

In Southern India, rescue workers are struggling to search for people trapped by Tuesday's landslides, which local authorities say have killed more than 150 people. But with more heavy rainfall forecast, they are racing against time to save as many lives as possible.

Torrential rainfall caused the landslides early Tuesday morning in the mountainous area of Kerala state.

One survivor said it was around 1:40 a.m. of Tuesday when he heard a loud sound. He added he quickly came out of his house and saw a mountain collapsing just 30 meters away.

The Indian military has been conducting evacuation operations. It has released rescue work footage, such as survivors crossing a muddy river on a log. But local media outlets say many villagers are still missing, and the death toll could rise further.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Nepal’s Marathon Runner Mina Shrestha Will Run On Last Day Of Game
Aug 01, 2024
Prime Minister's request to the Swiss Ambassador to increase foreign investment in Nepal
Aug 01, 2024
Nepal Police Says 145 Died In Flood And Landslide
Aug 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal, Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province
Aug 01, 2024
The UN In Nepal And Dhulikhel Hospital Agreed On Strategic Collaboration to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Nepal
Jul 31, 2024

More on International

Israel Claims To Have 'Eliminated' Senior Hezbollah Commander By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Netanyahu Vows 'Severe Response To Hezbollah Attack' By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Biden Calls For Supreme Court Reform By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
France Opens Probe Into Death Threats Against Israeli Athletes At Paris Games By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Quad Foreign Ministers To Discuss Joint Support For Indo-Pacific Nations By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Modi To Visit Ukraine In August: Indian Media By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: Nepal’s Marathon Runner Mina Shrestha Will Run On Last Day Of Game By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
Prime Minister's request to the Swiss Ambassador to increase foreign investment in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
Nepal Police Says 145 Died In Flood And Landslide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024
Mithila’s Women Mark Madhushravani By Agencies Aug 01, 2024
China Move Top Of Medal Tally By Agencies Aug 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal, Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75