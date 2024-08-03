52.91 Percent Students Passed In Grade 12 Examinations

52.91 Percent Students Passed In Grade 12 Examinations

Aug. 3, 2024, 9:30 a.m.

The National Examination Board (NEB) published the results of the examination of grade 12 on Friday.

According to the NEB, 52.91 per cent of students qualify for higher studies. Of them, 203,847 students secured a Grade Point Average (GPA) above 1.61, necessary to study at a higher level.

In the examinations held from April 26 to May 6 this year, 390,868 examinees appeared under the regular category which means 187,021 students got Non-Graded (NG) in the result.

According to the published result, a total of 9,591 students got a GPA between 3.61 and 4.0. Likewise, 46,893 students obtained a GPA between 3.2 and 3.6, 78,750 students obtained a GPA between 2.8 and 3.2.

Likewise, 61,036 students obtained a GPA between 2.4 to 2.8, 8,240 students obtained a GPA between 2.1 to 2.4 GPA and 12 students obtained a GPA between1.6 to 2.0.

The result of class 12 has improved this year compared to the last three years. This year, the number of students securing a GPA between 3.61to 4.0 is higher than the previous three years.

Last year, 51.91 per cent of students passed the examination whereas 46.4 per cent of students passed in the year 2078.

This year the board has cancelled the results of 122 students for their improper conduct during the examination, Mahashram Sharma, chairman of the NEB, said.

Students from 5,542 schools participated in the examination. The exam was conducted through 1,526 exam centres across the country including one exam centre in Japan.

Meanwhile, Shiva Prasad Khanal, 52, the Ward Chairman of Manahari Rural Municipality Ward No. 1 of Makwanpur has passed the Grade 12 exam securing a GPA of 2.53 proving that age is not a barrier to study.

The 52-year-old ward chairman passed the examination scoring of 2.41 GPA. He had passed the grade 11 exam scoring a 2.53 GPA.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Twenty Nepal Government Officers Received JDS Fellowship To Pursue Higher Education In Japan
Aug 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province
Aug 03, 2024
NIMB Ace Capital Celebrates 12 Years Of Excellence
Aug 02, 2024
Global IME Bank and Gulf Exchange Company Sign Agreement for Easier Money Transfers from Qatar to Nepal
Aug 02, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Partners with Cimex Inc. to Offer Financing for all Models of BYD Electric Vehicle
Aug 02, 2024

More on News

6th Inked Happiness Lifetime Achievement Award Conferred on Veteran Economist Dr Bibek Debroy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Directed Secretaries To Accelerate Development And Improve Service Delivery By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
19 Highways Blocked, 14 Road Sections Limited To One-way Traffic By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
National Consensus On Issues Of Nepal's International Borders: DPM Shrestha By Agencies 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Madhav Kumar Nepal Elected President Of Unified Samajwadi Party Unanimously By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

The Rot Overhead By Hemant Arjyal Aug 03, 2024
Twenty Nepal Government Officers Received JDS Fellowship To Pursue Higher Education In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2024
IPPAN Urges PM Oli To Develop Energy As Basis Of Prosperity By Agencies Aug 03, 2024
Tensions Remain High In Bangladesh As Students Call For Protests By Agencies Aug 03, 2024
Democratic National Convention: Harris Secures Votes For Presidential Nomination By Agencies Aug 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75