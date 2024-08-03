52.91 Percent Students Passed In Grade 12 Examinations

The National Examination Board (NEB) published the results of the examination of grade 12 on Friday.

According to the NEB, 52.91 per cent of students qualify for higher studies. Of them, 203,847 students secured a Grade Point Average (GPA) above 1.61, necessary to study at a higher level.

In the examinations held from April 26 to May 6 this year, 390,868 examinees appeared under the regular category which means 187,021 students got Non-Graded (NG) in the result.

According to the published result, a total of 9,591 students got a GPA between 3.61 and 4.0. Likewise, 46,893 students obtained a GPA between 3.2 and 3.6, 78,750 students obtained a GPA between 2.8 and 3.2.

Likewise, 61,036 students obtained a GPA between 2.4 to 2.8, 8,240 students obtained a GPA between 2.1 to 2.4 GPA and 12 students obtained a GPA between1.6 to 2.0.

The result of class 12 has improved this year compared to the last three years. This year, the number of students securing a GPA between 3.61to 4.0 is higher than the previous three years.

Last year, 51.91 per cent of students passed the examination whereas 46.4 per cent of students passed in the year 2078.

This year the board has cancelled the results of 122 students for their improper conduct during the examination, Mahashram Sharma, chairman of the NEB, said.

Students from 5,542 schools participated in the examination. The exam was conducted through 1,526 exam centres across the country including one exam centre in Japan.

Meanwhile, Shiva Prasad Khanal, 52, the Ward Chairman of Manahari Rural Municipality Ward No. 1 of Makwanpur has passed the Grade 12 exam securing a GPA of 2.53 proving that age is not a barrier to study.

The 52-year-old ward chairman passed the examination scoring of 2.41 GPA. He had passed the grade 11 exam scoring a 2.53 GPA.