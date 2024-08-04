150 Dead In Monsoon Induced Disaster Across Nepal

Aug. 4, 2024, 8:38 a.m.

As of Saturday, 150 people have died across the country due to weather-related disasters including floods and landslides.

According to Central Police News Room, three people died in Kathmandu Valley, 25 in Koshi Province, six in Madhes, 29 in Bagmati, 42 in Gandaki, 27 in Lumbini, eight in Karnali and 10 in Far West.

According to the police, 49 people are missing and 177 people were injured in the disaster, while 180 people were rescued.

Three hundred and eighty-four houses have been inundated due to floods. Four thousand two hundred and nineteen households have been displaced from the incidents that have taken place since May 28.

