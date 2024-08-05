All Nepalese Are Safe In Bangladesh And Lebanon : Foreign Minister Dr. Dr. Rana

Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, the Foreign Minister, has displayed her efficiency and decisiveness since assuming office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by taking proactive steps to ensure the safe return of Nepalese students affected by the political unrest in Bangladesh.

By promptly taking charge and gathering information about the situation of Nepalese citizens in Bangladesh, Minister Dr. Rana has shown exemplary leadership in times of crisis.

Although there are personal likes and dislikes on personality of foreign minister Dr. Rana, her capacity and skill to handel the crisis management is unmatched.

Additionally, having capable and proactive carrier diplomats like Ghanashyam Bhandari, the young and dynamic ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh, working in coordination with Minister Deuba is essential for effective crisis management in foreign countries.

Three weeks following the student protests, the Bangladesh Army assumed control of the government, leading to the resignation and subsequent flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, amidst reports of over 500 fatalities. Nevertheless, all Nepalese individuals who have maintained contact with the Embassy in Bangladesh are reported to be safe and secure.

Ambassador Bhandari stated, "All Nepalis are safe in Bangladesh." He urged Nepalese citizens to refrain from traveling without prior coordination with the Embassy.

The Nepali Embassy in Dhaka has advised Nepali students in Bangladesh to avoid leaving the country without first consulting with the embassy. It is estimated that out of approximately 2,600 Nepali students who traveled to Bangladesh for medical studies, around 400 remain in the country.

In collaboration with the Nepali Embassy, over 2,000 Nepali students have successfully returned to their homeland in recent weeks.

"There are currently about 400 Nepali students here. The majority are engaged in internships at hospitals. They are all safe and have been instructed to reach out to the embassy should they wish to return to Nepal," Ambassador Bhandari remarked.

The embassy has advised Nepalis not to attempt to return or depart from Nepal independently. Arrangements will be made by the embassy for those wishing to return to Nepal to do so safely," the ambassador stated.

In the meantime, the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka has released a statement on travel guidelines and urged Nepalis in Bangladesh to be cautious. "We urge all Nepalis to remain safe in their current location and exercise utmost caution," the embassy's statement on Monday read.

Nepali students who had recently returned from Bangladesh have reached Kakarvitta. The embassy has also assured that Nepalis in Bangladesh are secure.

The Nepali Embassy in Dhaka has advised students and other Nepalis who wish to return to Nepal to make arrangements for their travel only after ensuring their security. The embassy has also provided two telephone numbers, +8801880691013 and +8801745407958, for coordinating the return to Nepal.

The embassy is in constant communication with the students, as well as the college and university administration in Bangladesh, to ensure their safety. Ambassador Bhandari has assured that the Nepali people in Bangladesh are not facing immediate security risks, but they have been urged to remain vigilant. Meanwhile, in response to the crisis in the Middle East, the Nepalese embassy in Cairo has taken prompt action following the minister of Rana's response.

The Nepalese government is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens in Lebanon. Efforts are ongoing to provide comfort and support to Nepali citizens residing there. For immediate assistance, individuals can contact the Nepalese Embassy in Cairo or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs using the following contact numbers:

- Deepak Ghimire, Second Secretary, Nepalese Embassy in Cairo: +201097772348

- Shri Krishna Silwal, Branch Officer, Ministry of External Affairs: +9779849179520

To update the list of Nepali nationals in Lebanon, all citizens are requested to provide their details through the link https://eg.nepalembassy.gov.np/registration-of-nepali-nationals-in-lebabon/ on the Embassy of Nepal, Cairo website.