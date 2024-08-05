KOICA Offers Scholarships for Government Officials Pursuing Master's and Doctoral Degrees in Korea

KOICA (Korea International Cooperation Agency) and the KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) jointly organized a networking meeting and departure orientation for the 2024 batch of Master's Scholarship Awardees. The event took place on August 5, 2024, at Hotel Kutumba in Lalitpur. The program aimed to build a network between KOICA fellows and KAAN members while providing essential information before their departure to Korea. The program was successful, featuring live experience sharing by KAAN executive members about their study period in Korea, detailed information on general culture and customs, and specific details about the universities.

Mooheon Kong, in his congratulatory speech, expressed optimism that the completion of the Master's degree by the public officials would enhance their capacity to contribute significantly to Nepal's development and their specific sectors. During the event, Mr. Kong extended his congratulations and best wishes for their forthcoming endeavors in Korea.

Similarly, Jaya Narayan Acharya, Director General of the Department of Prison Management and a 2014 KOICA graduate, shared valuable information to motivate the new scholars. Mr. NabarajGautam, President of KAAN, spoke about the KOICA Alumni Association and shared his personal experiences. Other former KOICA graduates also shared their personal experiences while pursuing their Master's degrees in Korea.

Up to the present time, a total of 182 government officials have successfully completed their Master's Degree programs through KOICA's Scholarship. This year, 11 government officers were selected for the Master's Scholarship Program.

Besides the long-term program, KOICA is also implementing short-termfellowship programs as well. Within October 2024 a total of 95 government officials fromdifferent Ministry / Government Institutions (Ministry of Health and Population, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ministry of Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation, ) shall be capacitated in topics like on implementation of NVQS, TVET Instructors on E-learning in Nepal, Health Insurance System in Nepal, Early Flood Warning System, Strengthening Health Emergency Coordination and Operation System and Meteorological Satellite Data Utilization respectively. All of these programs have been officially requested by the Government of Nepal and shall be implemented under KOICA technical support.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has been implementing a Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) program as one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation programs since 1995. This programaims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity building trainings focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. Till date, we have more than 2601government officials who have taken part in KOICA’s Capacity Building Program.