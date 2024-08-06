154 People Died Due To Monsoon Induced Disaster

So far, 154 people have died due to this year's monsoon disaster.

According to the Central Police, three people died in Kathmandu Valley, 25 in Koshi, 6 in Madhesh, 30 in Bagmati, 43 in Gandaki, 29 in Lumbini, eight in Karnali and 10 in Sudurpaschim Province due to floods and landslides.

In the disaster, 47 people are missing and 186 people are injured.

Three hundred and eighty-four houses have been inundated due to floods. According to the police, 261 houses, 95 sheds, 43 bridges, two schools and government offices were damaged. Since last May 28, 4,238 families have been displaced due to the disaster.