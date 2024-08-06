Kathmandu-Terai, Madhesh Expressway Will Complete By 2083: CoAS Sharma

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma has informed that 36 percent progress has been made in the construction of the Kathmandu-Terai Madhesh Expressway. He has also announced that the construction of the expressway will be completed within the next year 2083.

Addressing the tunnel route break-through program at Dhedre, CoAS Sharma said, 'The progress of this project is 36 percent complete, we can organize it within the specified period.'

He said that the main challenge is the construction of the tunnel and since that work has been successfully completed, the rest of the work will also be completed within the stipulated time. He said that he was successful in the construction of the tunnel and that knowledge will be shared with Nepali engineers. "This is also a message that we can make such structures ourselves," he said.

He said that the land acquisition in Lalitpur's Bungmati and Khokna had been spoiled by politics and said that it should be done by politics.

He informed that the land management work has been completed in other areas except this area.

Under the construction of Kathmandu-Tarai Expressway, Dhedre tunnel has broken through. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced that the Dhedre tunnel on the Kathmandu-Nijgarh side has broken through.

With the break through of Dhedre located in Bakaiya rural municipality of Makwanpur, all the tunnels of the package number two contracted by Poli Chhangada Construction Company have been pierced.

Earlier, the break-through of both tunnels of Lendada has been done. The remaining Dhedre tunnel towards Kathmandu-Nijgarh was also drilled today.

Finance Minister, Defense Minister, Physical Infrastructure Minister, Chief of Army Staff as well as Chinese and Korean Ambassadors to Nepal are also participating in the break through program.

A total of 70.977 km long expressway has a total of 10.309 km of tunnels. Among them, Dhedre tunnel is 1691 meters long.

A total of 6 tunnels are being built in this project. Out of which the longest 3355 meter long tunnel is being built in Mahadevdada. According to the Nepali Army, 65 percent of the work has been completed.

According to the army, the overall progress of this project has reached 35.38 percent. According to the decision of 21 Baisakh 2074, Nepali Army has been given the task of managing the construction of the Kathmandu Terai Expressway. Which the army is working on by contracting in various packages.

Currently, work is being done on the road section from 6.5 km to 70.977 km. However, due to disputes, the work could not be started on the 6.5 km section from the starting point. An expressway is being constructed from Lalitpur's Khokna to Bara's Nijgadh.