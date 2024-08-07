PM Applauds Understanding Report On Peace Process, Terms It As Milestone

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said an agreement on the bill regarding transitional justice is a milestone for Nepal's peace process.

Receiving a report of the political understanding reached at the task force level for finalizing the transitional justice in accordance with the Comprehensive Peace Accord at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today, the Prime Minister said with the availability of the document, there shall be no confusions to provide a legal ground to conclude the remaining tasks of the peace process.

He expressed his commitment that the transitional justice-related bill will be unanimously endorsed by the ongoing session of the Parliament.

The PM said the agreement is based on a survivors-friendly approach when we the need to amend laws to conclude the transitional justice, remaining as the final segment of the peace process.

"We experienced a painful past. The nation went through a conflict. The country suffered significant damage. However, there have been positive changes, but again we are warranted to conclude the peace process. With incorporating all the dimensions of conflict-era violence into the peace process, there is no need to leave behind their vestiges," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, this agreement considers the verdicts from the respected Supreme Court, international norms and values and the survivors-friendly approach. This has proven to be a milestone in the peace process. The bill aims to prevent such conflict from reoccurring. Once the bill is passed by parliament, we will proceed ahead with forming commissions on the basis of mutual consultation and consensus he added.

"Although there were various practices in the past, at the time when democracy has been established, there is no need for violence and lawlessness," PM Oli clarified.

As he said, the incumbent government upheld the value that democracy should be considered a way of life and thus he made it clear that he would move forward for the protection and implementation of the federal democratic republic system.

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba lauded that the task force had set a unique example to the world that Nepalis would resolve their disputes on their own. He extended best wishes for the implementation of the consensus forged by the task force.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' dubbed the task force's report as the ''good work'' post the formation of new government.

He wished that the report be finalized through the legitimate process of the parliament thereby sending the message of peace, stability and development among the Nepali people.

The political task force, formed in connection with the bill to amend the Commission on Investigation of Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Act-2071 BS, handed over their report to the top leaders of the major three political parties today.

The report was presented to Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar.

The task force consisted of Minister for Home Affairs and NC leader Ramesh Lekhak, CPN (UML)'s Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula and CPN (Maoist)'s Janardan Sharma.

The report is the gist of the several discussions held by the task force on the major concerns and agendas of the Bill related to transitional justice. The bill is under consideration by the Parliamentary Committee for Law, Justice and Human Rights.

Consensus has been forged in a victim-friendly approach on the matters concerning reconciliation, compensation to those mutilated and punishment for the perpetrator during armed conflict, Minister Lekhak told Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).