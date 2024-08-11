Indian Foreign Secretary Misri Called On Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli

Indian Foreign Secretary Misri Called On Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli

Aug. 11, 2024, 5:22 p.m.

Meting.jpeg

Visiting Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misr called on Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli today at his office. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary of India reaffirmed India &Nepal’s civilizational, close and multifaceted relationship & discussed ways to provide an impetus to various sectors of bilateral cooperation said Embassy of India in its X wall.

FS Misri with President Poudel.jpeg

Foreign Secretary also paid a courtesy call on President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel. While conveying greetings of the Indian leadership, he discussed ways to further strengthen India ties across all sectors.

India&#x27;s new foreign secretary in Nepal.jpeg

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri & Maniram Gelal, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, jointly inaugurated the new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu, built under India Nepal’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

Early in the morning, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal warmly welcomed Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri this morning upon his arrival at the TIA for an official visit to Nepal.

FS Misri inaugurating bulding.jpeg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Political Stability Will Ensure Reforms In Economy: FNCCI President Dhakal
Aug 11, 2024
Santoshi Competes In The Marathon Today At The Paris Olympics
Aug 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Karnali, Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces
Aug 11, 2024
Monsoon-induced Disasters Killed 170 People So Far In Nepal’
Aug 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Karnali And Gandaki
Aug 10, 2024

More on National

Felicity Volk: An Envoy Of Compassion By Keshab Poudel 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
EU Grants Erasmus + Scholarships To 33 Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal Calls For Calm And Restraints By All In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal-Oman Bilateral Consultations Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
PM Applauds Understanding Report On Peace Process, Terms It As Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
HELVETAS-NEPAL’S RIVERBED PROJT: Brining Three Tires Of Governments Together By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Global2Local : Rethinking Economic Growth: A New Paradigm For Right To Development In Nepal By Bhanu Parajuli Aug 11, 2024
Political Stability Will Ensure Reforms In Economy: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2024
Improvement Of EIA Report: Need For A Clarity By Batu Uprety Aug 11, 2024
Santoshi Competes In The Marathon Today At The Paris Olympics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2024
Hindus In Bangladesh Demand Their Safety And Protection From Radical Muslim Attrocities By Agencies Aug 11, 2024
Middle East Tensions Flare Around Gaza School Strike, Iran By Agencies Aug 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75