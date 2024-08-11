Indian Foreign Secretary Misri Called On Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli

Visiting Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misr called on Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli today at his office. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary of India reaffirmed India &Nepal’s civilizational, close and multifaceted relationship & discussed ways to provide an impetus to various sectors of bilateral cooperation said Embassy of India in its X wall.

Foreign Secretary also paid a courtesy call on President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel. While conveying greetings of the Indian leadership, he discussed ways to further strengthen India ties across all sectors.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri & Maniram Gelal, Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, jointly inaugurated the new building of Nepal Bhasha Parishad in Kathmandu, built under India Nepal’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

Early in the morning, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal warmly welcomed Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri this morning upon his arrival at the TIA for an official visit to Nepal.