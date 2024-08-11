Political Stability Will Ensure Reforms In Economy: FNCCI President Dhakal

President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has expressed the confidence that the incumbent government formed with the alliance of two major political parties would bring about reforms in economy thanks to political and policy stability.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Kailali Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, President Dhakal hoped that the monetary policy unveiled by the central government recently would make economy more vibrant.

Stating that the share market has grasped a bullish trend, the FNCCI President called for more reforms in the market to create demand and ensure growth in the production sector.

Likewise, he said that economic activities in the provinces will also increase as chances are high for the formation of a stable government in the provinces too and viewed for coordination between the province and local governments.

The Sudurpaschim province has high potential in hydropower and tourism sectors and the youths here are hardworking thereby they should be linked to the entrepreneurship and development initiatives.