Cardiff University, UK and Nepal Open University to jointly organize International Conference on Economics, Finance and Related Themes (ICEFRT)

As the International Conference on Economics, Finance and Related Themes (ICEFRT) draws closer, Nepal Open University is making final preparations to make the conference a success.

Jointly organized by Cardiff University, UK and Nepal Open University, the ICEFRT conference to be held in Kathmandu from September 12 to 13 is expected to attract a large number of scholars and academicians from Nepal and different parts of the world.

For this, an organizing committee is overseeing the conference that include Prof. Kul Luintel, Conference Co-chair, and Prof. Kent Mathews, Conference Co-chair, from Cardiff university and Prof. Shilu M. Bajracharya, Vice-Chancellor, NOU, Prof. Govinda Singh Bista, Registrar, NOU and Mr. Mohan Das Manandhar, Academic Advisor, NOU.

Established in 2074 B.S, Nepal Open University believes that hosting such an international conference with Cardiff University, UK will further enhance its image.

"Nepal Open University is privileged to jointly host the ICEFRT conference with Cardiff University, UK, the world renowned university. Preparations are underway to make the conference a great success. Nepal's other universities like Tribhuwan University and Kathmandu University have already agreed to support us," said Prof. Shilu Manandhar Bajracharya, Vice Chancellor of Nepal Open University.

"ICEFRT, a premier academic event, is organized by Cardiff Business School (CARBS), Cardiff University and Nepal Open University. Scheduled to be held in Kathmandu on September 12-13, 2024, the conference aims to bring together global researchers, practitioners and policy makers to share their latest findings, engage in stimulating discussions and foster collaborations."

ICEFRT aims to contribute to capacity building and networking of Nepali academics by providing a platform to present and discuss cutting-edge research in economics, finance, management and related disciplines. The conference will feature

Keynote speeches: Delivered by renowned scholars.

Paper Presentation Sessions: Designed to accommodate a large number of participants and encourage focused discussions.

Poster Sessions: To showcase ongoing research.

Networking Opportunities: Through scheduled coffee breaks, conference reception, and dinner.

Nepal has made significant progress in economic development in recent years. However, challenges such as financial inclusion, sustainable growth, and regional integration remain. The ICEFRT conference aims to address these challenges by bringing together global experts and local stakeholders to discuss and explore innovative solutions.

By hosting this conference, Nepal Open University aims to: showcase the research capabilities of Nepali academics and expose them to international best practices.

It also aims to foster collaboration between Nepali and international researchers, leading to joint publications and research projects.

"We want to contribute to the development of evidence-based policies that address Nepal's economic and financial challenges," said Professor and VC Manandhar. "It will also raise the profile of Nepal Open University as a center of excellence in economic and financial research."

The conference themes are aligned with Nepal's development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular.

As an international session, there are several sessions. These sessions are designed to accommodate a larger number of attendees, allowing for more focused and in-depth discussions on various topics.

Networking Sessions

Regularly scheduled coffee breaks and networking sessions will facilitate interaction and collaboration among attendees.

Conference Reception and Dinner: These events provide opportunities for social interaction and cultural exchange.

Post-Conference Sightseeing Tour: Participants can explore the rich cultural heritage of Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.

Additional website information

To enhance the conference experience and to provide clear and accessible information, the following details will be included on the conference website:

Conference objectives and expected outcomes: Clear statements to help participants understand the purpose and value of attending the conference.

Paper submission and review process: Detailed information on submission deadlines, formatting guidelines, and selection criteria.

Publication Opportunities:

The organizers also plan to publish selected papers in a special journal issue or conference proceedings. Many key note speakers have already confirmed their participation.

Sponsorship Opportunities

“The ICEFRT conference represents a significant opportunity for Nepal to engage with global experts, showcase its academic strengths, and contribute to solving pressing economic and financial challenges through collaborative research and policy development. By participating in ICEFRT, attendees will gain valuable insights, forge new connections, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in economics, finance, and related fields,” said VC Proffesor Manandhar.

As Nepal has been passing through a critical economic situation, this kind of international conference is highly signicant and importance.

Program Details

Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari will deliver the inaugural address Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank - The Central Bank of Nepal

Professor Fabio Canova (Norwegian Business School, Norway) will deliver the keynote speech on "Does the transmission of monetary policy change when inflation is high?

Professor Huw Dixon, Cardiff University, UK will present a paper on "Inflation persistence in the UK 1993-2019: from months to years".

Discussant: Professor Kent Matthews (Nottingham University Business School China, Professor Kul Luintel Cardiff University, UK will present a paper on "Banks, Securitization and the Macroeconomy".

Similarly, Professor Mai Vo Phuong Le (Cardiff University) will present a paper on "Local Government Spending, Shadow Banking and the Business Cycle in China". Professor Tianshu Zhao will be the session discussant.

Professor Patrick Minford (Cardiff University, UK) will present a paper on "Does the Fiscal Theory of the Price Level Explain the US Business Cycle?". Professor Jos ́e L. Torres will be the discussant of the session.

Also, Wan Xu (Peking University, China) - "Catching Up by Switching Lanes: Directed Technical Change in China's Transition to Electric Vehicles"

Professor Kent Matthews - Editor-in-Chief of the Open Economies Review, Professor Patrick Minford - Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of International Financial Markets, Institutions, and Money.

On September 13, the second day of the conference, Professor Yong Wang (Peking University, China) will present a paper on "A Theoretical Exploration of the Multiplier Effect Through External Investment for China in the Belt and Road Initiative". Professor Kent Matthews will deliver the vote of thanks.

Professor Jos ́e L. Torres (University of Malaga, Spain) will present a paper on "Remittances, Trade Deficit, and Output: A case of Nepal. " Professor Mai Vo Phuong Le will be the discussant.

Professor Tianshu Zhao (University of Leicester, UK) will present a paper on "Co-financing and Financialization of Chinese Firms". Patrick Minford will be the session discussant.

Professor Zhiguo Xiao (Fudan University, China) will present a paper on "Shadow Banking, Financial Frictions, and Firm Productivity in China" and Professor David Meenagh will be the discussant.

Dr. Posh Raj Pandey, former member of National Planning Commission and Chairman, SAWTEE, will deliver keynote address on “Challenges and prospects of Nepalese foreign trade particularly in the perspective of growth in neighboring countries, China and India”.

There will be a panel discussion on ‘Nepal’s present economic challenges and the way out in the backdrop of fast growth in neighbouring countries’ moderated by Dr. Tilak Rawal.

The panel consists of Prof. Achyut Wagle, Registrar, Kathmandu University, Dr. Posh Raj Pandey, Dr. Gunakar Bhatta, Executive Director, Nepal Rastra Bank, Keshav Acharya and Ravi Sainju.

Chaired by Professor Kul Luintel, the Capacity Building and Networking Session will be the final session of the conference.

The purpose of this session is to engage professional and academic economists in Nepal in the task of research capacity building by developing research links with Western and Chinese universities. The session will identify the pressing research questions related to the Nepalese economy and the gaps in research capacity. Participants will be invited to help fill the research capacity gaps through the development of collaborative projects.

The session will be conducted as a roundtable discussion chaired by Prof. Kul Luintel, where economists from the central bank, academia and government will provide research briefings followed by Q&A.