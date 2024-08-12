Foreign Minister Dr. Rana And Indian Foreign Secretary Misri Discussed On Bilateral Matter And Issues Of Mutual Interests

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba at her officer in Singha Durbar.

They discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest & ways to further strengthen Nepal-India bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Views were exchanged on further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Nepal and India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his counterpart Sewa Lamsal. They discussed the steady growth of Nepal-India cooperation and ways to take it forward.

According to MoFA, both sides committed to deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing shared challenges.