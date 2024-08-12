Today Is Last Mondy Of Shrawan: Devotees Throng Pashuipati And Other Shiva temples

Devotees are seen thronging the Pashupatinath and other Lord Shiva temples across the country since early this morning.

Devotees have flocked to the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu since early morning. Many devotees throng the Pashupatinath temple on the occasion as the month of Shrawan and Monday are specials for offering worships to the Lord Shiva.

According to the Pashupati Area Development Trust, arrangements have been made for the devotees and Bol Bum revelers to easily worship at the temple.

As informed, security, volunteer mobilization, worship management, health camp, drinking water and other arrangements have been made for the devotees and visitors.

Similarly, devotees have been taking holy dips and offering prayers at Pashupatinath, Gokarneshwor, Santaneshwor, Doleshwor, Kirateswor, Bhaleshwor, Sanga (Kavrepalanchowk), Devghat (Tanahun) and Galeshwor (Myagdi) since early this morning. (RSS)