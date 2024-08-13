Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Aug. 13, 2024, 8:15 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Province. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Provinces. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province and Gandaki Province. There are also chances of very heay rainfall at few places of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces.

