78th Independence Day Of India Marked

The Embassy of India organized a programme at the Embassy premises to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India today. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava.

This was followed by playing the video of the address to the nation from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The President’s message highlighted the progress in various fields in the past 77 years and paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independence of India.

On the occasion, the Ambassador honoured widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth NRs 55 million and a blanket to each. In addition, NRs 125.5 million has been disbursed to the widows and next of kin of 107 deceased members of the Indian Armed Forces. This payment covers benefits under the Army Group Insurance (AGI) programme, including death-in-service benefits, extended insurance benefits and AGI maturity payments for the year 2024, the Embassy of India said in a press release.

The Embassy also announced book grants to 21 educational institutions and libraries across five provinces in Nepal. This initiative aims to promote access to educational materials for students in remote areas, in response to requests received.

The 78th Independence Day of India celebrations were attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends of India apart from Embassy officials and their families. The event witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and dance performances by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

Today's event was live-streamed on Mission’s social media handles.