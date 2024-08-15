Embassy of Pakistan In Nepal Hosted A Reception To Celebrate The 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan

Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi said Pakistan is committed for continued support to strengthen cooperation and understanding with Nepal.

At a reception hosted on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan featuring Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav as the chief guest on Wednesday evening, Ambassador Hashmi said Pakistan would continue its support to Nepal.

"Our collaboration in education, defense, banking, health and other technical sectors is yielding good results. Over 7,000 strong alumni, including doctors, engineers, journalists, bankers, pilots, defense personnel and others were contributing to the progress and development of Nepal in their respective fields", he noted.

Both Pakistan and Nepal are vulnerable to climate change, he said, adding, "We share ecologically fragile Himalayas; glaciers are melting in a faster pace causing Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, and in medium to long term, could lead to water and food shortages".

Ambassador Hashmi stressed that it was crucial to address these challenges for welfare of the communities and sustainable development of the region.

Pakistan is committed to establish peaceful and cordial relations with all the countries of the world, he said, adding, It contributes to global peace, through diplomatic efforts to UN peacekeeping.

"Nepal is a close friend of Pakistan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960: mutual respect, trust, cordiality and understanding remained the hallmark", he added.

Pakistan and Nepal share a unique tapestry from geography to religious and civilizational linkages – from the peaks of Everest to K2, to rich Gandhara heritage and cultural similarities, the ambassador mentioned.

"As partners, we work together at regional and multilateral forums especially at UN and SAARC", he further highlighted.

Pakistan's approach to its partnership with Nepal is also underpinned by the desire to maturity benefit, he noted, adding the two countries have inked number of agreements such as trade, air services, cultural, tourism and cooperation in agriculture and number of bilateral mechanism exist.

Also present on the occasion were Deputy Speaker Indira Rana, former Prime Minister Madhav Kuamr Nepal, former ministers, parliamentarians, diplomatic missions chiefs in Kathmandu, high-ranking government officials, entrepreneurs, journalists and distinguished people.

A documentary reflecting Pakistan's progress in social-economic, technological and defense sectors was also screened on the occasion. (RSS)