Nepal Youth Summit Empowers Youth Voices, calls for national and global actions on key issues facing young people

Nepal Youth declaration presented to the Prime Minister, urging inclusion in decision making, skills development and climate action ahead of United Nations 'Summit of the Future'

Aug. 15, 2024, 7:20 p.m.

Nepal Youth Declaration_6.jpg

The Government of Nepal’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, along with the National Youth Council, in collaboration with the United Nations in Nepal and supported by civil society organizations, hosted the Nepal Youth Summit in celebration of International Youth Day.

The summit, inaugurated on 12 August 2024 by the Rt. Honorable President of Nepal,.Ram Chandra Poudel, and Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Teju Lal Chaudhary convened over 170 young leaders selected through extensive consultations with youth representatives from Nepal's seven provinces, involving hundreds of youth. The summit focused on six critical themes: Education and Digitization, Health, Migration, Decent Work and Social Protection, Climate Change, and Agri-Food Systems, providing a platform for young voices to address the issues that matter most to them.

The Nepal Youth Summit was organized in preparation for the upcoming ‘Summit of the Future,’ scheduled to take place in New York on 22-23 September. World leaders, including a high-level delegation from Nepal, will gather at the United Nations to adopt the Pact for the Future, which includes a Declaration on Future Generations advocating for enhanced youth participation at all levels.

In his address, President of Nepal, Mr. Ram Chandra Poudel, emphasized the importance of youth involvement in national development, highlighting the need for an environment that allows young people to fully exercise their political, economic, social, and cultural rights and implementing policies that create opportunities for them to contribute significantly to the nation’s development is crucial,”

The two-day Nepal Youth Summit concluded with the presentation of a Youth Declaration to the Rt. Honorable Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. K P Sharma Oli, during the closing ceremony. This declaration will contribute to the Pact for the Future, outlining actions and commitments from member states to build a more resilient global community for present and future generations.

Nepal Youth Declaration_7.jpg

The declaration also urged leaders to accelerate efforts to ensure access to skills and services that empower young people to reach their full potential; to create social and economic opportunities that drive youth development as Nepal advances toward middle-income status; to remove structural and persistent barriers, including harmful practices affecting women, girls, young people with disabilities, and those at risk of being left behind; and to take effective climate action for a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

Upon receiving the Youth Declaration, Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli, reaffirmed his commitment to conveying the hopes and aspirations of Nepali youth at the Summit of the Future in September. The PM also stressed on the crucial need to reduce poverty and create job opportunities for youth to meet the SDGs by 2030 and to obtain successful LDC Graduation.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, Madam Hanaa Singer Hamdy emphasized meaningful participation of youth in decision-making, access to essential resources, and investment in skills and innovation for young people to have the power to drive economic growth, advance gender equality, combat climate change, and build a prosperous, sustainable future for all.

The Nepal Youth Summit was preceded by youth consultations across all seven provinces, aimed at strengthening the knowledge, skills, and capacities of youth participants in areas such as education, health, migration, social protection, gender equality, climate change, and more.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

78th Independence Day Of India Marked
Aug 15, 2024
Embassy of Pakistan In Nepal Hosted A Reception To Celebrate The 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan
Aug 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces
Aug 15, 2024
Nepalese Peacekeepers Recognized For Their Service And Sacrifice In South Sudan
Aug 14, 2024
IME Leading The Charge In Formalizing Nepal’s Remittance: Chandra Prasad Dhakal
Aug 14, 2024

More on National

78th Independence Day Of India Marked By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
NEPAL ARMY: New Chief By A Correspondent 15 hours, 1 minute ago
KATHMANDU-TERAI-MADHESH EXPRSSWAY: Making Progress By A Correspondent 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
Embassy of Pakistan In Nepal Hosted A Reception To Celebrate The 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 49 minutes ago
Nepalese Peacekeepers Recognized For Their Service And Sacrifice In South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal Is A Priority Partner Of India Under Its Neighbourhood First Policy.: Foreign Secretary Misri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Finance for theNet-Zero Transition Must Maximize and Share Benefits Equitably By Masatsugu Asakawa Aug 15, 2024
PM Modi To Lead 78th Independence Day Celebrations From Red Fort By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
HoR Passed TRC Bill By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar For Ceasefire Talks Over Gaza Conflict By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
WHO Declares Mpox A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75