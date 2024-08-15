Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces

Aug. 15, 2024, 8:11 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province. There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly and generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Madhesh, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

Embassy of Pakistan In Nepal Hosted A Reception To Celebrate The 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan
Aug 15, 2024
Nepalese Peacekeepers Recognized For Their Service And Sacrifice In South Sudan
Aug 14, 2024
IME Leading The Charge In Formalizing Nepal's Remittance: Chandra Prasad Dhakal
Aug 14, 2024
65 Days Of Monsoon: 173 Dead, 42 Missing Due To Landslides And Lightning
Aug 14, 2024
Situation Like In Bangladesh Can Happen Anytime In Nepal: Shekhar Koirala
Aug 14, 2024

