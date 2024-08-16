US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy Call On FM Dr. Rana

US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy Call On FM Dr. Rana

Aug. 16, 2024, 5:42 p.m.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources of the United States Richard R. Verma paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba today.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Various aspects of Nepal-US relations, including development cooperation, were discussed in the meeting.

