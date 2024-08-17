Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces

Aug. 17, 2024, 9:15 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partically cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province.

There will be partly and generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Madhesh Province. There will be chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka
Aug 17, 2024
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame
Aug 17, 2024
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18.
Aug 17, 2024
Flashflood In Solukhumbu Swept Away Doznes Of Houses In Thame
Aug 17, 2024
US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy Call On FM Dr. Rana
Aug 16, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Karnali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Karnali, Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Karnali, Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
NEA’S 39Th Anniversary: Kul Man Ghising, A Cool Man By Keshab Poudel Aug 17, 2024
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
Flashflood In Solukhumbu Swept Away Doznes Of Houses In Thame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
China Steps Up Support To Vive Mekong Nations By Agencies Aug 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75