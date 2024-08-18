Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing'

Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing'

Aug. 18, 2024, 8:35 a.m.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, a Zhandottolan program was held in Kathmandu on Saturday. A special ceremony was organized at Zhandottolan, IME Complex Panipokhari on the Independence Day of Indonesia by the Office of the Unpaid Consul of Indonesia for Nepal.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, the unpaid consul of Indonesia for Nepal, said that there is a harmonious relationship between Nepal and the Republic of Indonesia and he is trying to bring it to the people in the coming days.

He said that there is a lot of potential for the people and governments of both countries to benefit from mutual trade and exchange of experience. He emphasized that the relationship should be strengthened. Formal diplomatic relations were established between Nepal and Indonesia in 1960.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nepal has a residential office in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Indonesia is a country with a large economy among ASEAN countries.

Citizens of Indonesian origin living in Nepal, consular office and employees working in IME Group were present in the Zhandottolan program.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission
Aug 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Aug 18, 2024
NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka
Aug 17, 2024
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame
Aug 17, 2024
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18.
Aug 17, 2024

More on National

FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
NEA’S 39Th Anniversary: Kul Man Ghising, A Cool Man By Keshab Poudel 1 day ago
US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy Call On FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Youth Sounding Board (YSB)’s Third Cohort Journey Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy call on PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Sewa Lamsall Recommendation To The Ambassador Of Belgium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Blinken To Visit Israel To Promote Talks As Bombing In Gaza By Agencies Aug 18, 2024
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Key Russian Bridge, Stresses Achievemnet By Agencies Aug 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Arzu Rana, is to embark on a five-day visit to India from August 18. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75