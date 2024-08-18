Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing'

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, a Zhandottolan program was held in Kathmandu on Saturday. A special ceremony was organized at Zhandottolan, IME Complex Panipokhari on the Independence Day of Indonesia by the Office of the Unpaid Consul of Indonesia for Nepal.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, the unpaid consul of Indonesia for Nepal, said that there is a harmonious relationship between Nepal and the Republic of Indonesia and he is trying to bring it to the people in the coming days.

He said that there is a lot of potential for the people and governments of both countries to benefit from mutual trade and exchange of experience. He emphasized that the relationship should be strengthened. Formal diplomatic relations were established between Nepal and Indonesia in 1960.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nepal has a residential office in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Indonesia is a country with a large economy among ASEAN countries.

Citizens of Indonesian origin living in Nepal, consular office and employees working in IME Group were present in the Zhandottolan program.