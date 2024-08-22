Continuous Rainfall Triggered Landslides And Flooding In Several Districts

Continuous Rainfall Triggered Landslides And Flooding In Several Districts

Aug. 22, 2024, 7:37 a.m.

Continuous and heavy rainfall in several parts of the country in the last 24 hours have taken life of one person and injured seven others, according to Nepal Police Headquarters.

Triggered by heavy rainfall, landslides in several districts and floodings in Tarai plains have inundated hundreds of houses, especially in Dhangadhi of Kailali district, according to our District Correspondent Abinash Chaudhary.

Chaudhary added that hundreds of houses in Kailali have been waterlogged after continuous rainfall since early Wednesday.

Settlements mainly in Kailari Rural Municipality, Bhajani Municipality, Gauriganga Municipality and Ghodaghodi Municipality have faced inundation.

Flood in a local Kataini River has mainly affected over 72 houses in Kailari Rural Municipality. According to Disaster Focal Person Bhuwan Bakhariya, 36 houses in ward number five of Manikapur, 25 houses in Chhatakpur of ward number 7, and 11 houses in Bhangaha of ward number 8 have been waterlogged.

Security teams have rescued some of the old men and women and children from the waterlogged places.

According to the police, in Gauriganga Municipality, houses of ward number 7 and 9 of the villages like Mahadeva, Kamda, Shankerpur, Bhagawanpur, Bankhet, Rajiyar, and Mahuliya have been inundated.

