New Korea Overseas Volunteer Arrived In Nepal

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has dispatched a new Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) to work in Nepal. He arrived in Kathmandu on August 21, 2024 and will dispatch to his concerned organization on September 27, 2024 after completing the local adaptation training program.

KOV An Seok Kang will be dispatched to Mandan Deupur Municipality Office, Kavre in the Agriculture sector. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, KOICA re-launched its KOV program in December 2021, and since then a total of 17 KOVs have been dispatched to Nepal in various sectors.

The volunteer will take one month of local adaptation training program in Kathmandu where he will learn about Nepalese society, culture, tradition as well as language. Such kind of adaptation program will be helpful for him to adjust and work in his concerned community/organization enabling him to be familiar with the Nepalese environment.

The objective of the KOV program is to focus more on transferring Korean knowledge and experiences directly at the grassroots level. However, these programs aimed to improve the quality of life of people in partner countries to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and partner countries and to help in the efforts to achieve development goals set by the international community.

Since 1990, KOICA volunteers have been assigned to different government organizations both within and outside the Kathmandu valley, in response to the requests and demands of the Nepalese government. They contribute to diverse sectors such as education, health, agriculture, IT, tourism, and more. As of now, a total of 485 volunteers have been sent to Nepal, with 8 KOICA volunteers presently engaged in active roles within various government institutions located in the Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavre and Kaski districts.

KOICA Nepal Office expressed commitment to take every possible measure in following the health protocol with regards to COVID-19 while implementing the KOV program.