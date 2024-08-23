Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province And Lumbini Province

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati And Lumbini Province

Aug. 23, 2024, 8:09 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province , Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

99 Percent Of Nepalese Have Access To Electricity 539 Fully Electrified Out Of 750: NEA
Aug 23, 2024
14 Dead Bodies Recovered From India Bus Accident In Marsyangdi River In Tanahu
Aug 23, 2024
New Korea Overseas Volunteer Arrived In Nepal
Aug 23, 2024
Türk Welcomes Adoption Of Transitional Justice Law In Nepal, Calls For Victim-centred Implementation
Aug 23, 2024
Korean Embassy And MoFE Jointly Organized A Seminar On Cooperation On Climate Change
Aug 23, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightining In Many Parts Of Nepal Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Lumibni Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

99 Percent Of Nepalese Have Access To Electricity 539 Fully Electrified Out Of 750: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2024
14 Dead Bodies Recovered From India Bus Accident In Marsyangdi River In Tanahu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2024
New Korea Overseas Volunteer Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2024
Türk Welcomes Adoption Of Transitional Justice Law In Nepal, Calls For Victim-centred Implementation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2024
Korean Embassy And MoFE Jointly Organized A Seminar On Cooperation On Climate Change By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2024
Global IME Bank and Adhyaanta Fund Management Signed Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75