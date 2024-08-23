Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati Province And Lumbini Province

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province , Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province tonight.