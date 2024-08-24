Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder In Many Parts of Nepal

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder In Many Parts of Nepal

Aug. 24, 2024, 9:17 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the all provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.tonight.

