Oman's Foreign Minister Albusaidi Is In Nepal

Aug. 27, 2024, 8:14 a.m.

Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi arrived in Kathmandu on Monday on a two-day official visit to Nepal.

According to the Social site X (Formerly Twitter) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Albusaidi, arrived in Kathmandu today on an official visit to Nepal.

MoFA stated, "Upon arrival, the Foreign Minister of Oman was received by Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal at the VIP Lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport."

