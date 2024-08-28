Nepali Congress MP Saud Advise The Government Not Get Bogged Down In Outstanding Bills On The Dedicated Feeder Tariff Dispute

Aug. 28, 2024, 8:30 a.m.

The major ruling partners Nepali Congress has given a clear message that it will not support Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the dedicated and trunk line tariff dispute.

In Tuesday's meeting of the House of Representatives, when the Chairman of the main opposition party Maoist Center Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' accused Oli of favoring industrialists and weakening the Nepal Electricity Authority, the same intention came from the Congress.

Congress did not support Oli's plan to instruct the managing director of the authority, Kulman Ghising, to take action from the Public Accounts Committee on the tariff arrears dispute.

Congress MP NP Saud, who spoke after Prachanda, said that the government is bogged down in electricity arrears bills. He said that it is not right for the government to intervene in this matter saying that it is the duty of the authority to collect the fee and if the industrialists are not satisfied with the bill cut by the authority, they can go to the court for justice.

"The government seems to be confused about the electricity arrears," he said .

"What should be done in reality is to go ahead with making rules, laws and policies on how to operate the Electricity Authority." Saud is considered close to the Nepali Congress Party Chairman Sher Bahadur Deuba.

‘How much was the fee? If there is a question about the status of the fee, if there is injustice, then the industrialist should go to the court, he said, and should not get involved in it. The power of the cabinet should not be used in economic matters.

