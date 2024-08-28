Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Aug. 28, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province. tonight.

