Dhulikhel Municipality Declared As Nepal’s First ‘Healthy City’.

World Health Organisation (WHO) representative Suvajee Good announced Dhulikhel as the second-healthiest city in Asia and the first in Nepal during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Since 2075 B.S., Dhulikhel Municipality has implemented various programmes to achieve the status. Ashok Kumar Byanju(Shrestha), Mayor of Dhulikhel Municipality, told New Spotlight light that this is a major achiemnt for Dhulikhel. “All the citizens of Dhulikhel have emmensely contributed to make the city healthy and hyzine.” He also thanked World Health Organisation for choosing the city.

Dhulikhel Municipality, which initiated a campaign to become a healthy city, has been monitored by the World Health Organisation since 2021 to achieve the feat.

After two years of continuous monitoring, the municipality has been officially declared Nepal’s first healthy city this year, as stated by Sandeep KC, head of the municipality’s health department.

He stated that UGHW, an organisation working at the Asian level of WHO, had prepared various indicators for healthy cities, and Dhulikhel scored 65.48 points, joining the WHO Healthy City Network.

KC informed that after being recognised as the second healthiest City in Asia and the first in Nepal, the municipality was awarded USD 5,000 for implementing various programmes under the Healthy City initiative.

While the city was declared a Healthy City on Tuesday, it has been announced that the municipality will receive the official certificate during a special ceremony in the last week of November.