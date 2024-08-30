Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan

Weather officials in Japan are warning that Tropical Storm Shanshan will continue to bring heavy rain and very strong winds to many parts of the country through Saturday.

At 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Shanshan was estimated to be moving slowly east-northeast over Oita Prefecture in the southwestern Japanese region of Kyushu.

During the 72-hour period through Friday morning, Miyazaki Prefecture's Ebinokogen in the Kyushu region recorded more than 880 millimeters of rain. That is about 50 percent more than the district's monthly average.

Shanshan is also bringing heavy rain and strong winds to eastern Japan. In Tokyo's Shibuya District, gusts apparently snapped a tall tree at its base.

Mudslide alerts are in effect in 11 prefectures from Kyushu to the Kanto region. Tokyo is among those prefectures.

Officials are urging people to take precautions against landslides, violent winds, overflowing rivers and storm surges.

In the 24-hour period through Saturday morning, the Shikoku region could receive about 400 millimeters of rain. The Tokai region could get up to 300 millimeters.