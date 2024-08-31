Mohan Mainlay Wins Madan Puraskar And Dr. Yogendra Prasad Yadav Jagadamba-Shree Prizes

The Madan Puraskar Guthi announced the winners of the Madan Puraskar and Jagadamba-Shree prizes for the year 2024 on Friday.

This year, the Madan Puraskar will be presented to journalist Mohan Mainali for his book ‘Mukam Ranamaidan’.

Similarly, this year’s Jagadamba Shree Puraskar will be given to Prof. Dr. Yogendra Prasad Yadav.

This year, Madan Puraskar Guthi shortlisted five books for the Madan Puraskar 2023.

The shortlist included ‘Damphuko Atmalap’ by Bhakta Syangtan, ‘Mukam Ranamaidan’ by Mohan Mainali, ‘Nun-Tel’ by Jeevan Chhetri, ‘Bhavlipi’ by Bhavesh Bhumari and Pranita Chamling, and ‘Santras ka Sathi Din’ by Roshan Thapa Nirav.

These five creations were selected from the 304 books published last year and submitted to the award competition.

Established in 1955, Madan Purakar was first presented to late Satya Mohan Joshi, Chiranjan Nepali and Balaram Joshi in 1956.

Likewise, Jagadammba Shree Puraskar was established in 1988.