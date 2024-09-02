Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall At A One Or Two Places Of The Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Provinces

Sept. 2, 2024, 6:55 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces, chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. tonight.

