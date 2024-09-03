Japan Provide Assistance To the Construction of Community Library and Resource Center in Dhankuta District

TAMURA Takahiro, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan inaugurated Sindhuwa Chhathar Jorpati Community Library and Resource Center took place in Chhathar Jorpati Rural Municipality, Dhankuta District, Koshi Province on August 31.

The new Community Library and Resource Center has been constructed as part of a three-year project supported by the Government of Japan under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects, and it is the first library and resource center constructed under the project.

The project is being implemented by the Japanese NGO Shanti Volunteer Association. The project aims to improve the vocational opportunities and livelihoods of the people of Koshi Province by establishing a total of three library and resource centers where they can learn basic skills such as literacy, transferable skills such as communication and problem solving, as well as vocational and technical skills.

The Sindhuwa Chhathar Jorpati Community Library and Resource Center is equipped with facilities such as a library, a training room, a computer room, a meeting room, and rooms for children, youth, and women, and various trainings and programs are conducted at the center.

On this occasion, Mr. Tamura congratulated and appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the project, and encouraged the community people to actively participate in the various programs that will be offered at the new center, including literacy programs, technical skills training, and empowerment training for women and youth.

Tamura mentioned that the construction of the new library and resource center was made possible by the strong will and cooperation, including financial contributions, of Chhathar Jorpati Rural Municipality and community members, and that the positive attitude of the rural municipality contributed not only to the establishment of the center, but also to increasing the motivation of other rural municipalities where the project is being implemented. He also expressed his confidence that the community will be able to further develop the center under its own initiative.

Tamura expressed his hope that the library and resource center will become an important community asset that contributes to the improvement of people's lives and the development of the rural municipality and community, and that the assistance will further strengthen the friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.